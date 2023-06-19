3-day disaster management training at Harsul Lake begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Huge losses of lives and properties are caused during natural or artificial calamities. Training human resources is required for implementing rescue operations during these situations. Hence, this training of search and rescue initiated at Harsul Lake is important,” opined district collector Astik Kumar Pandey.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the 3-day ‘search and rescue’ training programme at Harsul Lake organised by the disaster management authority on Monday. Pandey himself operated a boat in the Lake. SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate, sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar and other officers were present. The training will be imparted by the State disaster response force, Dhule. Policemen, municipal corporation fire brigade officers, home guards and others will participate in the training.

Pandey further said, the environment is changing due to actions against nature and many calamities are coming to the fore. We should be prepared to tackle the natural dangers. Hence, disaster management training is very important, he said.

Kalwaniya said, such training camps should be organised regularly. The spirits of the trainees are elevated and they get energy.