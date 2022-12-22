3-day ‘Ignite 1.0’ boot camp for startups in Bamu

Aurangabad: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct a three-day ‘Ignite 1.0’ boot camp between December 28 and 30. Startups and students with an idea in focused sector innovators can register for participation.

The last date for registration is December 25. The selected startup will be provided free incubation support for one year. There will be a demo on the first day while Ideathone Challenge will be conducted on the second day while startups will be selected on the final day.

box

Sectors focus

There will be a focus on the five sectors which are ‘Social Innovation, Rural Based Startups, Clean Energy, Electrical Vehicles and Solar.

Box

Challenges for ‘Ideathon

The AIC will give the following challenges for ‘Ideathon.

--How your idea can support the initiative of Smart

City

---How your Startup can help in providing hygiene

in the municipality area.

---How your Startup Idea linked up with the flagship programme of ‘One District One Product’

--Can EV Or Solar is a good option to serve Smart City