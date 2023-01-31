Economic Survey 2023: Bank credit growth likely to be brisk in FY24

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. Benign inflation and moderate credit cost to impact bank credit.

According to the Economic Survey, Bank credit growth will remain brisk in the coming financial year. Benign inflation and moderate credit cost will impact bank credit. Credit growth to small businesses remarkably high at over 30.5% in January-November, 2022.

The country's unemployment rate fell from 8.3% in July-September 2019 to 7.2% in July-September 2022.