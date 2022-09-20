3-day MAPCON conference to begin on Sept 23

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Maharashtra Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPM) and MGM Medical College will jointly organise a three-day Maharashtra Chapter Conference of Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPCON-2022) at MGM campus between September 23 and 25 to discuss the role of new technology and its availability for needy patients.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, organising committee secretary Dr Chandrashekhar Bhale said that union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad would inaugurate the conference on September 24, officially.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Rajendra Bohra said the conference would be held in the offline mode first time after two years of the Covid outbreak. Renowned pathologists and microbiologists like Dr Anita Borges, Dr Shubhangi Agale and Dr Roshan Chinoy will participate in various sessions.

Committee member and Deputy Dean Dr Pravin Suryawanshi said that more than 700 delegates from all over the State would attend the conference. Committee chief Dr Anil Joshi also spoke. Secretary of MGM Ankushrao Kadam, vice-president Dr P M Jadhav and Dr Ajit Shroff are patrons of the event. Committee members Dr Sachin Kale, Dr Suparna Bindu, Dr Shaikh Murtuza, Dr Sanjay Devre and others were present at the briefing.