3-day Nagsen Festival to begin on Mar 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:

The past and present students of the People’s Education Society (PES) will organise a three-day Nagsen Festival between March 31 and April 2. As part of the festival, a national-level conference of youths belonging to Ambedkarite organisations will be held in Nagsenvan on April 1. The dignitaries will be honoured with ‘Milind Sanman’ award while former students will be felicitated with ‘Nagsen Gaurav Award. Lectures, seminars, Kavita-Ghazal Sammelan, Milind Voice’ a demo of sculpture and drawing arts, the exhibition will be hosted as part of the festival. Conference convener Sachin Nikam said that some delegates from different parts of the country will arrive here to participate in the events.