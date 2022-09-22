3 driving schools sealed for running on wrong address

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The officials from Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Thursday sealed three driving schools in the city which were being run at the wrong address. According to details, it is mandatory that the driving schools should be run at the approved address. However, some schools are being run at unapproved addresses openly.

The RTO received information about the schools that were being run at places other than approved. RTO Sanjay Metrewar and assistant RTO Manish Daund conducted the inspection of the three schools which approved for Shendra MIDC and Kumbephal areas. But, the schools were found at Pundliknagar, Mukundwadi and Ramnagar-Vithalnagar areas.

The RTO officials sealed the schools and their names are Kuber Motor Driving School, Adarsh Motor Driving School and New Modern Driving School. RTO Sanjay Metrewar said that legal action is being taken against the schools.