3 English schools found illegal; notice issued to edn officer

Aurangabad, July 18:

A total of three English schools were found illegal at Deolai, Satara and Wadgaon Kolhat in the district. The Education Department inspected different schools in the district a few weeks ago and three of them were found illegal.

The deputy director of education, Anil Sable, visited the two schools recently while officers and employees of the department found one school illegal. Their names are Children’s park International School (Deolai), Sunil Jaiswal Bahu Uddeshiya Seva Bhavi Sanstha’s Future Star International School (Sangramnagar) and Jupiter English School (Sainagar, Wadgaon Kolhati).

As per the norms, Government permission along with a Letter of Intent (LoI) is mandatory for a school. Those schools which have LoT but not Government permission are termed illegal. A notice was issued and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on an illegal school initially and if it is not closed, a daily fine of Rs 10,000 is levied on it. A case can also be lodged with police against the school.

Anil Sable directed the education officer (primary section) to take action against three schools without any delay and shift students to the nearby schools. Nearly, 245 students pursuing education in those schools. Despite this, the action was not taken against the schools nor the report was submitted to the office of the deputy director.

So, Sable issued a notice to the education officer on Monday directing the officer to reply in seven days otherwise, face disciplinary action.