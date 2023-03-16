3 get lifer in murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sessions judge S M Koche sentenced three persons to life imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine each for killing a man after breaking his head with sticks, who tried to convince them not to drive a car speedily in a narrow lane. The order further stated that the accused will get one-year additional imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

According to the complaint lodged by Shaikh Mohamad Sofiyan (Ajanta), his father Shaikh Mohammad Shafiyoddin Shaikh Abdul Rehman on August 26, 2021, was standing in front of his house. At that time, Shaikh Sadiq alias Munna Jan Mohammad came speedily towards him. But, he moved aside and saved himself. He then tried to convince the driver not to drive speedily. However, Sadiq got angry over it and started a quarrel with Shafiyoddin. The nearby residents intervened and resolved the quarrel. After some time, Sadiq, his brother Javed Shaikh and Athar alias Attu Baig Jafar Baig came to Shafiyoddin’s house and beat him severely with sticks. He sustained severe head injuries. A murder case was registered with Ajanta police station. The then API Ajeet Vispute investigated and submitted a charge sheet in the court. Additional public prosecutor Sharad Bangar registered the statements of seven witnesses. After the hearing, the court issued the aforesaid order.