3 incidents of molestation reported in city

Aurangabad

Three incidents of molesting women were reported in the city. Two cases have been registered with Mukundwadi police station and one with Satara police station.

According to the complainant, she lives in Mukundwadi area. On November 8, accused Amit Lahane (Mukundwadi) came to her house and threatened her. He said that if she will marry her daughter elsewhere, he will kidnap her from the marriage venue. Then he grabbed her hand and pulled her out of the house. He abused and threatened her to kill, she mentioned in her complaint.

In another incident, accused Sachin Dharmaji Chabukswar (Tanajinagar, Ramnagar) ransacked the motorcycle of complainant’s son in Mukundwadi on November 8. He then undressed himself and abused the women in the area. Cases of molestation were registered with Mukundwadi police station. PSI Balasaheb Aher and Vaishali Gulve are further investigating the cases.

In the third incident, accused Nitin Nandu Kharat (Ambad, Jalna) blackmailed a woman and compelled her to make whatsapp call in naked condition. He then asked her to sent naked selfie and spread it among her relatives. The incident occurred between November 5 and 8. A case has been registered with Satara police station while PI Surendra Malale is further investigating the case.