3 sportsmen try to immolate themselves in protest of stadium encroachment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three sportsmen initiated an indefinite hunger strike for the past four days to protest the illegal road being constructed for a permit room from the Late Digambarrao Kavsankar Stadium at Paithan tried to immolate themselves on Monday afternoon. However, the policemen and the residents ran and rescued them.

Sportspersons Vijay Sute, Kapil Kavsankar, Nisar Bagwan, Rajendra Patkal, Nikhil Papulwar, Vijay Gavhane, Shivnath Shinde, Sachin Gawali, Kishor Shinde, Sham Kabadi, Akshay Sasane and others initiated an indefinite hunger strike demanding to remove the encroachment and illegal road construction in the stadium. As the administration did not take any note of their agitation even after four days, the sportspersons got agitated and Vijay Sure, Nisar Bagwan and Aslam Pathan poured petrol on themselves and tried to immolate themselves. Constable Shrim Chede and others rushed and took the three into custody.

On receiving the information tehsildar Sarang Chavan, PI Sanjay Deshmukh rushed to the spot. The sportsmen alleged that the tehsil office had given permission for the illegal road in the stadium and started demonstrations. Considering the tense situation, Chavan issued an order to stop the road construction and remove the encroachment immediately. The agitators had taken the stand that they would not withdraw the agitation unless all their demands were fulfilled.