30 corona patients reported on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2022 10:20 PM 2022-07-24T22:20:09+5:30 2022-07-24T22:20:09+5:30
Aurangabad, July 24:
As many as, 30 new patients were reported on Sunday, including 11 in city and 19 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 39 (City: 20, Rural: 19)
Total Patients: 1,71,195
Patients discharged: 41 (City: 30, Rural: 11)
Total Discharged: 1,67,142
Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 314
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,06,574
First Dose: 30,30,584
Second Dose: 23,41,726
Precaution Dose: 1,34,264