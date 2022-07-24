30 corona patients reported on Sunday

Aurangabad, July 24:

As many as, 30 new patients were reported on Sunday, including 11 in city and 19 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 39 (City: 20, Rural: 19)

Total Patients: 1,71,195

Patients discharged: 41 (City: 30, Rural: 11)

Total Discharged: 1,67,142

Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 314

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,06,574

First Dose: 30,30,584

Second Dose: 23,41,726

Precaution Dose: 1,34,264