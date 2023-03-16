30 K objections submitted against 2 cities renaming

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The office of the divisional commissioner received 30,000 objections against the renaming of two cities.

The Government renamed Aurangabad as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ and Osmanabad as ‘Dharavshiv' last month. The Government gave the deadline to submit the objections until March 27 against the renaming of the cities.

There were 15,500 objections by Wednesday. Of them, 11,000 were from Dharashiv. Nearly 4,000 objections were submitted throughout the day today. The inward-outward department recorded entries of a total of 30,000 objects by this evening.

A total of 110 forms were submitted in support of the city’s renaming. Also, 150 objections, which are from other states, districts and countries, were submitted online. The deadline for objections will end after six days.