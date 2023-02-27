300 KV solar project to come up in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: A 300 KV capacity solar energy project will come up in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) soon.

The university administration submitted a solar energy project to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Energy Ministry gave a green signal to the project while Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) carried out a survey on the university campus.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that solar panels of 300 capacity would be installed in Bamu. The project will generate nearly 300 KV of energy.

Bamu installed a 240 KV solar energy generation project between 2018-2020 to meet the energy need of the different departments including the Central Library, Examination Department, Administrative Building, Physics Department, Zoology and Botany. A total of 1.39 crore were spent on this project.

Nearly 2.68 crores will be spent on a 300 KV project that included 65 street lights, a solar deep freezer for Science Departments, and daily 100 litres of solar distillation equipment. University engineer Ravindra Kale said that the new solar energy project would help save electricity.