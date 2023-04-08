300 people interrogated in Kiradpura case

A total of 60 people were arrested after inquiry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has so far interrogated around 300 suspects in the arson case near Kiradpura Ram temple on the eve of Ram Navmi. Only 60 people who were found to be involved in the riots were arrested. Two more suspects were arrested on Friday night.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sheikh Muzammil Sheikh Rafiq (23) and Sheikh Sameer Sheikh Salim (24, both residents of Rahmaniya Colony, Kiradpura). Two groups had clashed on the night before Ram Navmi in the Ram Mandir area of Kiradpura. The rioters pelted stones at the police and burnt their vehicles.

The incident caused a loss of around Rs 1.5 crore. A case was registered in the Jinsi police station and investigation is going on through the SIT under the leadership of police inspector Sambhaji Pawar. This team has so far detained 300 people for questioning. During the investigation, 240 people who were not involved in the riots were released and only 60 were arrested.

About 40 of them were seen on CCTV camera setting arson. PI Pawar said that the rest of the accused were arrested on the basis of other evidence. He mentioned that this investigation will continue for a few more days. He mentioned that the court remanded the two accused arrested on Friday to police custody till April 10.