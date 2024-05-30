30,000 kg of tobacco consumed monthly, worth Rs 90 lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Despite the well-documented health risks, including cancer, associated with tobacco use, many residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continue to consume vast amounts of tobacco daily. This habit results in a substantial monthly turnover of Rs 90 lakhs in the city.

The city consumes approximately 1,000 kilos of tobacco every day, totaling 30,000 kilos per month. Tobacco wholesalers report that branded tobacco is sourced from Nagar, Chalisgaon, Indore, Kanpur, and Delhi, with a significant portion coming from Gujarat. In the wholesale market, tobacco is sold at prices ranging from Rs 300 to 400 per kilo.

India stands as the third largest tobacco producer globally, trailing only China and Brazil. According to government data, tobacco is cultivated on 0.45 lakh hectares, producing an annual yield of 750 lakh kilos. The states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka are the major producers.

Interestingly, a shift in consumer preferences has been noted over the past decade. Tobacco sales have decreased by 20-25 percent, as more youth turn to cigarettes rather than chewing tobacco. Despite this decline, cigarette sales have surged, offsetting the decrease in tobacco consumption.