301 people in M’wada waiting for kidney

-World Kidney Day: Importance of Kidney health highlighted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : As World Kidney Day approaches on the second Thursday of March, the importance of kidney health is highlighted. Many factors such as a hectic lifestyle, stress, diabetes, self medication, addiction, and other illnesses can lead to kidney damage, resulting in the need for a transplant. In Marathwada region, 301 people are currently awaiting a kidney transplant, emphasizing the need for preventative measures.

The kidneys play a vital role in filtering blood and producing urine. Damage to the kidneys can cause imbalances in water, acid, and other substances that the body needs to excrete, which can lead to kidney transplantation or dialysis. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two leading causes of kidney damage, with diabetes accounting for 30 percent of cases. Experts recommend early detection and management of these diseases to prevent kidney damage.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, such as drinking enough water throughout the day, is crucial to kidney health. Doctors recommend drinking at least three liters of water daily and promptly treating urinary stones to prevent kidney damage.

A result of several factors

Kidney health is affected by many factors. Diabetes is the most common cause of this. So high blood pressure along with diabetes should be kept under control. There is no one-size-fits-all solution to kidney health. For that, a healthy lifestyle should be maintained.

- Nephrologists Dr Sachin Soni

Drink enough water throughout the day

Drink at least three liters of water a day. Sweating in summer decreases the body's water. So drink more water in summer. Urinary stones should be treated on time. If neglected, there is a risk of kidney damage.

- Dr Aditya Yelikar, Urologist