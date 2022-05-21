31 students of YBCCP qualify GPAT-22

Aurangabad, May 21:

A total of 31 students from Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus have qualified the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)- 2022. The result of the entrance was recently declared by the National Testing Agency. Based on the GPAT ranks, the students can get admission to the M.Pharm course across the nation.

Chairman of Maulana Azad Education Trust (MAET) Farhat Jamal, YBCCP Principal Dr Abubakar Bawazir, Competitive Exam Cell Committee member Dr Subur Khan, Dr Mirza Shahed Baig, Imran Anees, Barrawaz Aateka Yahya, all teaching and non-teaching staff members congratulated the successful students.

The names of the student who qualified the GPAT 2022 are as follows: Shaikh Samia Sultana-All Indian Rank (AIR)- 24, Janjal Prashant (AIR 105), Tirukhe Kailas, Kashid Saurabh, Sayyad Ajim, Agarawal Karishma, Sayyed Saqlain, Madaje Amir Ibrahim, Shaikh Asif Jamil, Deshmukh Maroti, Jadhav Rutuja, Qazi Nishat ul Ain, Umar, Ateeq, Ansari Md Faizan, Tumedwar Govind, Shaikh Shabnoor, Larzi Mohsin Bin Mohammed, Yasar Arfat, Fadnis Akshay, Shaikh Sajed, Kulkarni Onkar, Shaikh Mohd Jibran, Pathan Imran, Satpute Bharat, Karvande Pooja, Shaikh Shoeb Imam, Nadaf Hussain, Gadkari Vijay, Bhakde Prithviraj.