Dhanashri bags silver in yoga nationals

The selected players will represent Maharashtra in the final round of the nationals to be held at Jodhpur in Rajasthan from March 19 to 21. In the semi-final round, Dhanashri secured 51.95 points in 28 to 35 age category and achieved second place. Madhya Pradesh's Arti (52.52) emerged winner whereas Sirishila of Andhra Pradesh finished third.

Around 60 yoga players from all over India were selected for the semi-final round. Dhanashri is the regular member of Yamuna Keshav Bahuudeshiya Sanstha and Yoga Life Centre. Dr Prema Lekurwale, Dr Prajakta Ladukar, Shyam Gupta, Rishabh Madankar, Vishnu Rao and others have congratulated Dhanashri.