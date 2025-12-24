3,170 nomination forms for civic elections sold out in last two days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aspirants for the municipal corporation elections appear to be gearing up in earnest, as a total of 1,354 nomination forms were taken by prospective candidates on the second day of sale. In just two days, 3,170 forms have been sold. Each aspirant has purchased at least two to three forms. The sale of forms is expected to rise further over the next three to four days.

The municipal corporation elections were expected to be held in 2020, but were delayed due to several reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to reservation. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) remained under administrative rule for five years. Elections are now being conducted following orders from the Supreme Court. The sale of nomination forms began on December 23. On the very first day, 1,816 forms were sold from the offices of nine election returning officers (ERO) across the city.

On the second day, 1,354 forms were sold. Forms are being issued only between 11 am and 3 pm. As soon as the ERO’s office opens, aspirants and their supporters gather in large numbers to collect forms. Around 12 noon, traffic congestion was reported in front of the municipal corporation’s zone office at Sillekhana, prompting the deployment of traffic police.

No turning back, say aspirants…

In the 2015 municipal elections, many aspirants were defeated. Several believed they would get another opportunity in 2020, but another five years passed while waiting. After a gap of nearly ten years, many aspirants have finally got the chance to contest elections. As a result, there is a firm resolve among them not to withdraw from the race. On Wednesday, many aspirants collected forms with the determination to contest at any cost.

Ticket or No Ticket…

Many believe that contesting elections on a political party ticket under the prabhag system would be easier. Fighting as an independent candidate is considered difficult. Aspirants have put in strong efforts to secure party tickets. If a ticket is not granted, many are prepared to seek nomination from an alternative party, and if that too fails, several are determined to contest as independent candidates.

Box 1

ERO Number Prabhag Number Number of forms

1. 3/4/5 165

2. 15/16/17 107

3. 6/12/13/14 128

4. 1/2/7 083

5. 8/9/10/11 104

6. 23/24/25 203

7. 21/22/27 309

8. 26/28/29 133

9. 18/19/20 122

Total 1354

Box 2

ERO No.7 recorded highest sale of forms - 309

ERO No.4 recorded lowest sale of forms - 83

Date of scrutinising forms - December 31