336 crore Navkar Mahamantra dedicated for world peace

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Navkar Foundation, in collaboration with Sakal Jain Samaj and Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti, surpassed their target of chanting 261 crore Navkar Mahamantra by chanting 336 crore Navkar japa on the occasion of Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary for unification and world peace. Members from the Jain community from 27 states of India and more than fifteen countries around the world participated in this campaign, with 336 crore Navkar Japa being recited. This campaign succeeded in creating a spirit of prayer and unity for world peace. The project head, Ravindra Mugdiya, informed that the chanting was made possible by the participation of five lakh families and 25000 sadhus and sadhvis from all over the world. Under this initiative, an innovation competition and exhibition was also organized.