35 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

In all, 35 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Samarthnagar, N-5 Cidco, Bajrang Chowk, Harsul area, Bansilalnagar, Jyotinagar, Begumpura, Ghati area (One each). N-1 Cidco, Poddar School area (Two each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Khuldabad (One each). Vaijapur - 2, Kannad - 3.

2 die; total deaths: 3655

A 74 years old man from Wadgaon, Gangapur and 35 years old man from Shekta, Paithan died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 2

New patients: 35 (City 28 Rural 07)

Total patients: 1,49,899

Cured - 1,46,161

Discharged today: 23 (City 20 03 rural)

Active: 83

Deaths: 3655 (02 die on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 2

Total Doses: 39,92,700

First Dose: 26,29,433

Second Dose: 13,63,267