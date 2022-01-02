35 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2022 11:00 PM2022-01-02T23:00:02+5:302022-01-02T23:00:02+5:30
In all, 35 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Samarthnagar, N-5 Cidco, Bajrang Chowk, Harsul area, Bansilalnagar, Jyotinagar, Begumpura, Ghati area (One each). N-1 Cidco, Poddar School area (Two each).
Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Khuldabad (One each). Vaijapur - 2, Kannad - 3.
2 die; total deaths: 3655
A 74 years old man from Wadgaon, Gangapur and 35 years old man from Shekta, Paithan died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 2
New patients: 35 (City 28 Rural 07)
Total patients: 1,49,899
Cured - 1,46,161
Discharged today: 23 (City 20 03 rural)
Active: 83
Deaths: 3655 (02 die on Sunday)
Corona vaccination in district on January 2
Total Doses: 39,92,700
First Dose: 26,29,433
Second Dose: 13,63,267