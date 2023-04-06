3.5 lakh consumers pay electricity bills online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, electricity consumers giving preference to pay their energy bills online due to the discount on bills and saving time of standing in queues. More than 3.51 lakh consumers Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone paid energy bills worth Rs 84.4 crore online last month.

MSEDCL has made available a mobile app with an online bill payment facility on its portal.

Net banking, mobile wallets and cash cards with credit/debit cards are now available for all low-tension consumers to view and pay current and past bills.

Therefore, the preference of consumers to pay energy bills through MSEDCL's website and mobile app has increased. The electricity company’s calls to pay energy bills online is getting good response from consumers who can save the time of standing in the queue in front of the cash collection centre. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban circle 1.74 lakh consumers have paid Rs 45.73 crore while in its Rural circle, the amount of 1.25 lakh consumers paid Rs 26.61 crore. Similarly, in Jalna Circle, 52, 533 consumers have paid energy bills of Rs 11.70 crore online. One gets a 0.25 per cent discount on electricity bills up to Rs 500 for paying a bill online.

Immediate receipt

The consumers get acknowledged instantly along with receipt of bill payment. Also, one can check 'Payment History' and electricity bill details

on the website (www.mahadiscom.in).

Save Rs 120 yearly by using 'Go-Green'

MSEDCL has provided the facility of receiving energy bills through e-mail along with online payment of electricity bills to low-tension consumers. Under the 'Go-Green' concept, a discount of Rs 10 per bill is available for consumers.