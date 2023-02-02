Centre to move motion of thanks on Prez address in LS today

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Central government on Thursday will move a motion for thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

The motion would be moved by the BJP MP C.P. Joshi.

The Lower House will discuss the motion on the address delivered by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Two reports of the standing committee on transport regarding demands for grants for the current fiscal for the ministry of road transport and highways as well as ministry of tourism, will also be laid in the Lok Sabha.

