35 students of Shivchhatrapati College selected in campus interview

Aurangabad, March 19:

A total of 35 students of Shivchhatrapati College were selected in the campus interview recently.

Training and Placement Department of the college and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jointly organised a training programme for 40 days. A written test and interview was conducted later.

TCS, Infosys and Technomake companies selected 35 students of the college for their offices in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

College Development Committee chief Pradeep Chavan felicitated the students in a programme held on Saturday. Pradeep Chavan said that the all-round development of students should be done for survival in today’s competition. “Students should seek knowledge of the field which they like. The selected students proved themselves on the basis of their quality.

College principal Dr R P Pawar said that efforts are being taken to make students competent for the employment besides providing bookish knowledge. Training and Placement Officer (TPO) Manish Amrute also spoke.

TPO of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Amarsinha Mali, vice-principal Dr Sangeeta Rajmane, vice-principal Bharat Wahatule, Commerce Department head Nitin Gaikwad and others were present.