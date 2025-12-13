350 patients undergo screening at Lions Club plastic surgery camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Doctor, this is my five-year-old son. A chicken pecked his lip and a part of his lip actually tore off!” Hearing these words left everyone momentarily stunned. Even Dr. Raj Lala, who had come from the United States, found this to be an extremely rare case. Jokingly, the doctor said, “What is it, son, did you try to kiss the chicken or what?” which brought laughter among those present. Gently patting the child’s face, the doctor reassured them, “Don’t worry at all. Come to MGM tomorrow, I will operate and everything will be fine.” As soon as the doctor said this, a look of relief appeared on the child’s father’s face. Such heart-touching yet hope-giving moments were witnessed on Saturday, the first day of the free plastic surgery camp.

The 49th free plastic surgery camp, organised by the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana in association with the Chemist and Druggist Association (CDA) and MGM Hospital, began at 9.30 am. The inauguration was held at the Lions Eye Hospital in Cidco N-1 and was inaugurated by special inspector general of police (special IGP) Virendra Mishra. On this occasion, former Lions International director Dr. Naval Malu, former district governor Arvind Machhar, Tansukh Zambad, sub-district governor Rahul Ausekar, regional president Jaideep Ghughe, Rajesh Pokarna, and Rajesh Bharuka were prominently present.

Lions Club President Rajesh Shukla, in his introductory speech, explained the history of the plastic surgery camp. Immediately after the inauguration, Dr. Raj Lala and his wife Lalita Lala began examining patients. Patients had come not only from the district but also from Jalna and Beed districts for consultations.

Among the cases, a woman had suffered a major injury to her forehead due to a fall, while a child had burns on the cheek and neck after boiling water spilled on him. Another infant had burns on the palm. His mother explained that he had placed his hand on a hot griddle (tava or pan). Doctors handled many such cases throughout the day. Relatives of the patients were served jhunka-bhakri by Lions Club of City President Ashitosh Agrawal and his team. For the success of the camp, project head Gajanan Jhalwar, Sudarshan Potbhare, Narendra Jadhav, joint-project heads Vinod Agrawal, Bhushan Joshi, Kalyan Waghmare, and chemist and druggist association members Satish Thole and Rajkumar Tibdiwal, among others, worked tirelessly.

Inner joy in the smiles of patients

“The happiness one gets after earning millions in life is far less than the joy and inner satisfaction I feel when I see smiles on the faces of patients and their relatives after a successful surgery. It is for this inner joy that I come to the camp every year,” said the plastic surgeon from USA, Dr. Raj Lala.

Nine eye examination centres started in the district

Under the Lions Clubs International Foundation, there are five Lions Eye Hospitals in the country, through which 50 eye examination centres are being started. Of these, nine eye examination centres have begun under the Cidco eye hospital. One more centre will be started in the near future, said former international director Dr. Naval Malu.

Surgeries at MGM Hospital over three days

On the first day of the plastic surgery camp organised by the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana, 350 patients were examined. Selected patients will undergo plastic surgery at MGM Hospital between December 14 and 16.