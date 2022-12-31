350 teams to participate in 2-day Avishkar festival

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will hold a two-day university-level ‘Avishkar’ festival on January 3 to encourage students to innovation and creativity. The online registration process was completed between December 15 and December 27. All participants prepared models based on their innovation. Teams from 350 colleges submitted entries. Talking to newsmen on Saturday, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that those selected from the university level festival would participate in State level Avishkar to be held in Pune.

Models submitted in 6 areas

He said that each participant was allowed to submit only one entry in any one of the following six fields. The fields are Social Sciences and Humanities, Commerce, Management and Law, Science, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology and Medicine and Pharmacy.

4 levels of participations

VC Dr Yeole said that there are four levels of participants. The first level is of undergraduate which has students pursuing bachelor’s degree course. The second category is postgraduate in which those who are doing PG courses in the university departments and affiliated submitted the models. In the third group, any persons who have registered for M Phil and Ph D were allowed to submit their innovation. The last category is for teachers who are working in the departments or affiliated colleges.