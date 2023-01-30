Pune: Two arrested for demanding Rs 8 lakh to avoid Municipal action

Two people sought Rs 8 lakh in extortion to prevent municipal action against an illegal shed on family land. The Kothrud Police have detained two people, one of them is a lady.

The detained woman introduced herself to the complainant as the district president of the Republican Party of India RPI's Women's Front (A).

The two detainees have been identified as Pooja Kalu Taid (45) and Nilesh Shankar Waghmare.