36 cases closed, Justice composed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The second Lok Adalat at the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) Aurangabad Bench resolved 36 service-related cases of government employees on Saturday, ensuring quick justice and saving time for both employees and the administration.

The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Justice V.K. Jadhav (Judicial Member), Vinay Kargavkar (Administrative Member), retired Justice Pukhraj Bora, divisional commissioner Dilip Gawde, DCP's Navneet Kanwat and Nitin Bagate, retired district judges A.R. Yadkikar and S.G. Shete, chief presenting officer Mahesh Bharsawadkar, Bar association president D.T. Devne, secretary Kakasaheb Jadhav, Adv. S.K. Kadam, Adv. P.V. Barde and MAT’s acting manager Sandeep Munde.----------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------------

Two panels handled 154 cases:

Panel 1: Led by retired Justice Pukhraj Bora with retired Judge A.R. Yadkikar and Advocate P.V. Barde. Government representatives included Chief Presenting Officer Mahesh Bharsawadkar and V.R. Bhumika, V.G. Pingle, D.M. Hange, and S.S. Dambe.

Panel 2: Led by Administrative Member Vinay Kargavkar with retired Judge S.G. Shete and Advocate S.K. Kadam. Representatives included A.B. Basarkar, Resha Khekale, D.S. Deshpande, and Vanita Chaudhary.

Key cases settled

The resolved cases included compassionate appointments, pension arrears, transfers, medical reimbursements, and equal pay disputes.

Immediate relief

Balasaheb Sakharam Rakh, who had approached the tribunal seeking payment of arrears pending since 2019, received immediate relief during the Lok Adalat. Panel members facilitated a settlement between both parties and Umesh Wankhede, Executive Engineer of Minor Irrigation Division No. 1, handed over the cheque for the outstanding amount to Balasaheb Rakh on the spot. The Lok Adalat ensured speedy resolutions, benefiting both employees and the administration.