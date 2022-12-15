36.3 mm rainfall recorded in city

Aurangabad: Unseasonal rains lashed the different parts of the city on Wednesday midnight.

Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 36.3 mm rainfall in Chikalthan and city areas while rural areas registered 6.4 mm rainfall.

Mandous storm in the Bay of Bengal has caused rain in the different parts of Marathwada. MGM Weather Centre Shrinivas Aundhkar said that the Seven Hills area received 11.4 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the city and adjoining areas on Wednesday had cloudy weather due to the impacts of Mandous storm. The wheater appeared unstable a bit. There was water logging in many areas of the city because of unseasonal rains. Paithan tehsil already experienced rainfall two days ago.

Box

Tehsil-wise rainfall

The tehsil-wise rainfall is as follows; Aurangabad (14.4 mm), Paithan (3.2 mm), Gangapur (11.8 mm), Vaijapur (1.8 mm), Kannad (3.2 mm), Khuldabad (4.6 mm), Sillod (2.4 mm), Soygaon (8.2 mm) and Phulambri (8.8 mm). Some parts of the Marathwada division experienced rains last night. It recorded 1.8 mm rainfall.