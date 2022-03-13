380 colleges asked to appear today for academic audit grade

Aurangabad, March 13:

Nearly 380 colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) which were accorded below grade ‘A’ in the academic audit were asked to appear for the hearing on March 14.

It may be noted that Bamu conducted an academic audit of the colleges as per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 during the last nine months. The university administration set up four teams for the academic audit of 440 colleges in four districts within its jurisdiction.

Each team which comprised vice-chancellors, ex-VC, subject experts visited the college to inspect infrastructure, facilities and approved staff. The colleges were accorded grades ‘A, B, C, D or no grade’ on the basis of the team’s report.

Bamu issued affiliation and grade letter to the institutes which obtained ‘A’ grade in the audit for the academic year 2021-22.

The colleges which received from B to D or no grade was given an opportunity to present their side on March 14.

A three-member team led by the vice-chancellor will hear the colleges district-wise on Monday. Around 380 colleges that secured less than ‘A’ grade can remain present for the hearing as it will affect their affiliation in future.

The evaluation report was sent on the college academic audit report. In a letter issued to the colleges, the deputy registrar of the academic section asked them to attend the hearing with all relevant documents on March 14 compulsorily. “If any college representative fails to appear for the committee, it will be accorded grade on the basis of available records,” it was mentioned in the letter.

Box

The district-wise number of colleges team their timing as follows;

-Aurangabad-160 colleges (Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath-chairman, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar and Dr C J Hiwre (both members) from 11 am to 2 pm.

-Jalna-73 colleges (Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath-chairman, Dr Walmik Sarwade and Dr B K Sakhle (both members) from 11 am to 2 pm.

--Beed-91 colleges (Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath-chairman, Dr Chetna Sonkamble and Dr Veena Humbe (both members) from 3 pm to 5 pm

--Osmanabad-56 colleges-(Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath-chairman, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Dhanashri Mahajan (both members) from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Box

Objectives of AA

The objectives of the academic audit included evaluating the academic and administrative performance of university departments and affiliated colleges, monitoring the implementation of norms prescribed by the university bodies, State and Central Governments, the University Grants Commission, professional and other regulatory bodies.