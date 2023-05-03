384 e-filing facility centres to be started in state

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa has decided to start 384 e-filling facility centres in the state including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The facility was inaugurated at Dadar by the union minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and others were present.

President of the council Adv Milind Patil, All India Bar Council member Adv Jayant Jaybhaye had organised this function. The Bar Council will help in establishing each centre in the state.

Aurangabad Bar Association president Adv Nitin Chaudhary was given the letter to start the e-filing centre at the division bench. This will help the clients a lot and money and time will be saved, Adv Chaudhary said.

Around 20,000 petitions are filed in Aurangabad division bench every year. It has already one facility centre and this will be the second facility centre, which will help to file more petition. The facility for e-filing including computer, printer, scanner and others will be provided here.