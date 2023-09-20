389 micro food processing projects flourish under PMFME scheme

Dairy dominates the industry landscape; 2000 youths receive employment

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The introduction of 389 micro food processing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme by the central government has breathed new life into the agricultural sector. This initiative has breathed new life into the region's agriculture, providing employment opportunities for approximately 2000 unemployed individuals, primarily in rural areas. This project, with a total project cost of Rs 89.15 crores, received a significant boost through a grant of Rs 22.73 crore.

Financial support for micro entrepreneurs

Under the PMFME scheme, individual beneficiaries can secure loans of up to Rs 10 lakhs. Furthermore, they are entitled to a subsidy covering 35 percent of the project cost. As of September 2023, the scheme has seen a remarkable response from aspiring entrepreneurs in the region. A total of 1,976 applications were submitted through various organizations. Additionally, 1,777 applications were received at the district level. Notably, 1,747 of these applications underwent scrutiny, resulting in approvals for 1,412 projects. However, 112 applications had to be cancelled, while 221 others were found to contain errors. Currently, 488 applications remain pending with the bank.

Industry growth across the years

The impact of the PMFME scheme is evident in the numbers. In 2020-21, 21 processing industries were established, followed by a remarkable surge to 250 in 2021-22, and an additional 118 in 2022-23, demonstrating the exponential growth of the processing sector.

Dairy dominates the industry landscape

Previously, most dairy processing industries adhered to a one-district-one-product condition within the micro food processing industry development plan. However, this constraint has been relaxed. Out of the 389 projects initiated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a significant 118 industries specialize in milk processing. Additionally, various other industries include vegetable and fruit processing, oilseeds, papad, millet processing, pulses processing, peanuts, chickpeas, potato chips, spices, turmeric processing, amla candy, and spicy pickles, said Sudhakar Garole, district agriculture officer.