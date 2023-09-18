4 addicts arrested for creating chaos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police arrested four addicts for consuming narcotic drugs and creating chaos in the Waluj Industrial area on Sunday.

Police said, PSI Deepak Rothe and his team were patrolling in the Waluj MIDC area on Sunday evening. They saw some people creating chaos at the Indraprastha Colony. The police arrested addicts Chinmay Jadhav (27), Siddharth Salve (32, both Wadgaon), Gagan Sharma (27, Mhada Colony, Bajajnagar) and Rahul Dhotre (26, Sara Vyankatesh, Bajajnagar). The police seized narcotic drugs from them. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Suresh Kacche, a case was registered against them. PSI Rothe is further investigating the case.