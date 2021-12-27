4 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Vishwabharti Colony, other (One each). Lokmat Bhavan area -2.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 27

New patients: 04 (City 04 Rural 00)

Total patients: 1,49,779

Cured - 1,46,071

Discharged today: 12 (City 08 04 rural)

Active: 57

Deaths: 3651 (00 die on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 27

Total Doses: 39,46,919

First Dose: 26,19,129

Second Dose: 13,27,790