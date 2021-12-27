4 corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2021 10:45 PM2021-12-27T22:45:02+5:302021-12-27T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 27: In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, Dec 27:
In all, 4 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Vishwabharti Colony, other (One each). Lokmat Bhavan area -2.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 27
New patients: 04 (City 04 Rural 00)
Total patients: 1,49,779
Cured - 1,46,071
Discharged today: 12 (City 08 04 rural)
Active: 57
Deaths: 3651 (00 die on Monday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 27
Total Doses: 39,46,919
First Dose: 26,19,129
Second Dose: 13,27,790