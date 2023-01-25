NCP leader Ajit Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray at his residence to discuss plans to contest Maha assembly bypolls

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai and also said the Opposition will discuss plans to contest the upcoming bypolls to two Assembly seats in the state.

Bypolls to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Pune district will take place on February 27. The seats fell vacant due to the death of sitting BJP MLAs. Pawar has already indicated the Opposition may field candidates in the bypolls to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with its allies will discuss plans to contest the by-elections. I will also meet Uddhavji regarding the same, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters.