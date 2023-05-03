Congress urge to file suo moto against those at guilty in Kiradpura riots

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) executive president and former minister Aref Naseem Khan has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Kiradpura riots through a High Court judge. He was addressing a press conference in the city today.

He also led a delegation of local Congress office-bearers who met the commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya and urge for justice against innocents and action against the culprits during the discussion.

Khan underlined that one month and three days had passed since the Kiradpura incident, but there is a need for an in-depth inquiry. The administration has not even prepared a report. The reasons behind the riots should be ascertained soon.

In the press conference, Khan also pointed out that the Congress delegation has also met the Governor in Mumbai and brought to his notice that the law and order situation of the city has collapsed.

“ We condemn the Kiradpura incident which was motivated by politics. Those responsible for the incident should be punished and action should be taken against them. Besides, those who are innocent should be set free without any action. The hate speeches in two public meetings on March 18 and 19 disturbs the peace and harmony. The speakers should be booked and the court should file a ‘suo moto’ against them,” said the former minister during the PC.

A total of 50 persons lost their lives in the politically motivated programme held at Khar Ghar. The government is least bothered about the public. The government is failing in all spheres, alleged Aref Naseem Khan.

The Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf, city president (women wing) Deepali Misal, Pawan Dongre, Hamad Chaus, Anees Patel, Shaikh Raees, Ibrahim Pathan, Shaikh Athar, Arun Shirsaat, Harcharansingh Gulati, Akef Rizvi, Manju Lokhande and others were present at the press conference.