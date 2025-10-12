4-day ‘Lavanya’ exhibition begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Lavanya,’ a four-day paintings exhibition will be held at Balwant Vachanalaya, at 6 pm on October 13. Prominent painter and teacher from Government ITA Mahendra Vithalrao Shelke’s paintings based on emotionla aspects of beauty, nature, ups and downs, socia and women’s life.

Regional Joint director of Vocational Education and Training Purushottam Deotale and industrialist Dushyant Athavle will inaugurate the exhibtion.

Deputy director of Deogiri Government ITI Pradeep Durge will preside over the function.

Each painting in Lavanya exhibition is a reflection of delicate aspect of the life. Each piece of the art interacts with the audience and gives impetus to thoughts. The exhibition will be opened for all between 10 am to 10 pm from October 13 to 16.