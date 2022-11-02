4 employees dupe poultry owner

Four employees of a poultry farm duped their owner of lakhs of rupees through irregularities in the poultry products and diesel. The incidnent occurred at Ansar Colony, Padegaon between March 5, 2019 and January 25, 2022.

Police said, complainant Syed Mobin Syed Moinnoddin (Ansar Colony, Padegaon) runs a poultry farm. Accused Dastagir Isaq Qureshi, Taufiq Isaq Qureshi, Ahmed Qureshi (all Naregaon) and Raees Qureshi (Samtanagar) used to work in his farm. They conducted irregularities in the number of hens and diesel. When he asked them to return his money, they threatened him. Hence, he lodged a complaint with Cantonment police station.