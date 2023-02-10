4 fraudsters booked for duping youth of Rs 3.24L

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Cidco police have booked four fraudsters including a woman for cheating a youth of Rs 3.24 lakh on the lure of double returns on his investment. The cheating occurred the period of May 30, 2018, and January 1, 2019, at HDFC Bank in Connaught place.

Police said, accused Sanjay Raghunath Dusane, Sham Sahebrao Kawade (Bhaigavhan, Ghansavangi, Jalna), Santram Janardan Kanke, and one woman started a complaint named Disha Total Marketing Pvt Ltd. They lured the complainant Chandrakant Bhagwanrao Jagtap (Nivdunga, Jafrabad, Jalna, presently living at Avishkar Colony, Cidco N-6) to invest in their company and his money will be doubled. Thus, he invested in the company but did not receive any returns after the given period.

When realized that he has been taken for a ride, Jagtap lodged a complaint with Cidco police station and the police are further investigating the case.