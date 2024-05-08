4-km long flag march by city; six central security forces

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad and Jalna Lok Sabha Constituencies will be witnessing voting on Monday. To ensure the celebration of democracy is performed in a peaceful and harmonious environment and there does not emerge any law and order situation, the police department has geared up. The prohibitory action has been initiated against the record criminals and the goons.

Meanwhile, the armed jawans of six Central Security Force squads have arrived in the city along with Kerala and Karnataka police. This includes Riot Control, CISF, and CRPF squads, apart from the state’s four SRPF companies. Today, under the guidance of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Nitin Bagate, ACPs Mahendra Deshmukh and Sampat Shinde, the key officers and jawans of the central forces performed the flag march (of 4.1 km) from Kirana Chawadi, City Chowk, Buddi Lane, Machali Khadak, Aurangpura, Sillekhana to Kranti Chowk and appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and harmony.