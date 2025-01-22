40 km separate water pipeline for Bidkin industrial belt

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After new entrepreneurs announced the establishment of industries in the Bidkin Industrial belt of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Auric has geared up to provide the necessary infrastructure for these industries. A decision has been made to lay a 900-diameter water pipeline from the Jayakwadi Project to Bidkin. The tender for the construction of the 40 km long pipeline was recently published by Auric.

In the past year, companies like Toyota-Kirloskar, Ather Energy, JSW, and Lubrizol Pvt. Ltd. have announced investments in the Bidkin-DMIC. Besides, several other companies have requested land from Auric. These industries will require water for building their projects.

Keeping this in mind, Auric has decided to lay a 40 km long water pipeline from the Jayakwadi Project to Bidkin-DMIC. Moreover, a water treatment plant with a capacity of 70 MLD is being set up for the industrial area. The tender for this work was recently published. A period of 36 months will be given to the contractor to complete the work. The tender process is expected to be completed within a month, after which actual work will begin, said Auric officials.

Water reserved from the Jayakwadi

For the Shendra and Bidkin industrial estates, 100 MLD of water from Paithan’s Jayakwadi project has been reserved. As new industries begin to establish themselves in the Bidkin belt, the Auric administration has decided to lay a separate water pipeline for Bidkin and set up a water treatment plant.

Shendra Auric receives water supply from MIDC

Currently, the Shendra Industrial Estate receives its water supply from the MIDC water pipeline. The MIDC has a water treatment plant at Khodgaon, which supplies water to Auric, Shendra's five-star township, Chikalthana MIDC, and Jalna MIDC.