4,081 nomination forms for civic elections sold out in last three days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Aspirants for the municipal corporation elections appear to be gearing up in earnest, as a total of 911 nomination forms were taken by prospective candidates today (Friday). The sale of forms has started from December 23 and the last date to submit the nominations is December 30. In just three days, 4,081 forms have been sold. Count down has begun as only three days are left to submit the nominations. The first day sale of forms was 1816, second day was 1254 and third day was 911.

Box 1

ERO Number/Prabhag Number/ Number of forms

1. 3/4/5 71

2. 15/16/17 132

3. 6/12/13/14 109

4. 1/2/7 062

5. 8/9/10/11 141

6. 23/24/25 121

7. 21/22/27 128

8. 26/28/29 073

9. 18/19/20 074

Total 911

Box 2

Three candidates from two political parties have submitted the nomination forms today.

Prabhag No. 3 - 1 (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi)

Prabhag No. 22 - 1 (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction)

Prabhag No. 29 - 1 (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction)