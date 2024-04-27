4.2 K answer books of HSC re-moderated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) re-moderated 4,200 answer books of Chemistry subject for improper evaluation by the respective moderator.

The State Board evaluated these answer books from local chemistry moderators. During the moderation, it was not found that the answer books were not evaluated properly. The Board conducted HSC examinations at 449 centres between February 21 and March 19 in the division. Nearly 1.79 lakh students appeared for the examination. The answer books are sent immediately to the subject teacher for the assessment. After evaluation, answer books are moderated.

A total of six teachers evaluate answer books under one moderator. One moderator evaluates answer books assessed by six teachers.

Moderators were asked to submit all answer books by April 18.

The secretary of the divisional office took a review of answer books on April 19.

During the review, it was found that 4,200 answer books of Chemistry subject were not submitted. The Board did moderation of the answer books in the division office between April 20 and 25. The answer books were brought to the places where most of the junior colleges are non-aided.

Divisional secretary Vaishali Jamadar said that some answer books were not moderated by the respective moderator. “There were non-moderated 4,200 answer books of Chemistry subject even after the last date of submission of answer books. Due to cooperation from teachers of the city, the moderation of answers was done. A notice will be served to the teacher concerned for dereliction of duty,” she added.

Meanwhile, the assessment work on HSC answer books was completed while 90 per cent of answer books of SSC have been evaluated so far. The number of HSC answer books is 10.31 lakh while for SSC, it is 16.57 lakh.