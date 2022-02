424 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

In all, 424 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ramnagar, N-12, Vitthalnagar, Jaiswal Building, Avishkar Colony, Ayodhyanagari, Pisadevi area, Sara Parivartan, Misarwadi, N-8, Chhatrapatinagar Garkheda, Jatwada Road, Sai Sanket Park, Mehernagar Garkheda area, Dashmeshnagar, Satara area, Avishkar Colony, Bharatnagar, Shivshankar Colony, Sudhakarnagar, Shahnoormia Dargah, Deolai Chowk, Sanjhkheda, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Sahas HS, Gaidya Vihar, Ulkanagari, Gadiya Vihar, Ulkanagari, Vinay Colony, Uttaranagari, Sanjaynagar, Shreynagar, Surananagar, Kabranagar, Mill Corner, Sadatnagar, Pratapnagar (One each).

N-7 - 2, N-11, Fatema Girls School area, Pundliknagar, Ashoknagar, Gajanannagar, Kamgar Chowk, Harsul Jail area, Itkheda (Two each). Ulkanagari, N-9, Tilaknagar, Ulkanagari, Beed By-pass area (Three each).

Chikalthana, N-1, N-5, N-6, Jaibhavaninagar (Four each). N-4 - 5, N-2 - 6, Others - 152.

Patients found in rural areas are from Soyegaon - 1, Phulambri - 3, Khuldabad - 9, Kannad - 14, Vaijapur - 24, Paithan - 24, Gangapur - 27, Sillod - 29, Aurangabad - 41.

One dies; total deaths: 3698

An 80 years old woman from Rachnakar Colony died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on February 2

New patients: 424 (City 252 Rural 172)

Total patients: 1,66,542

Cured - 1,58,686

Discharged today: 780 (City 515 265 rural)

Active: 5056

Deaths: 3698 (01 dies on Wednesday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 2

Total Doses: 43,69,423

First Dose: 28,05,063

Second Dose: 15,42,345

Precaution Dose: 21,015