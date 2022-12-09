4,304 in fray of Gram Panchayat elections

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The battle for 216 grampanchayat (GP) elections in the district has begun. In all, 6,573 applications including 1,092 for posts of Sarpanchs and 5,481 for members have been received. Of which, 371 applications were rejected during the scrutiny, and 1,092 candidates withdrew their nominations. In all, 614 are in the fray of the contest of the posts of sarpanch and 3,690 for members, the total being 4,304. Out of the total 219 GPs, the elections process in three GPs in Gangapur tehsil has been cancelled due to objections. Now, the elections will be held only in 216 GPs.

The scrutiny of the nominations was held on December 5. As the applications were invited through the online system, the candidates face several technical problems. The application process was again held through an offline system. Hence, there was a delay in the scrutiny system and hence the scrutiny time was extended by one day till December 6. The date of withdrawal of applications was December 7 and the list was finalized on December 8.