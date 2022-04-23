436 buses start service in district

Aurangabad, April 21:

After a brief lull, the bus service of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Services (MSRTC) is returning back on track. In all, 425 buses started their services in the district, informed divisional controller Arun Siya on Thursday.

The Aurangabad division has 536 buses. Due to the strike of the employees, 50 per cent of the buses were parked in the depot. However, with the employees returning to duty, the bus services are returning back on track. The Supreme Court has ordered the employees to join the duty till April 22. The court has also ordered the MSRTC to revoke the action against the protesting employees. From the 2,613 employees, only 280 employees have not joined the duty. The administration is hoping that the rest of the employees will also join duty till Friday.