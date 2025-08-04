45-ft idol of lord Siddha Bhagwan to grace Dharmateerth Kshetra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 45-ft Khadgasan (standing posture) idol of Lord Siddha Bhagwan will soon be installed at Dharmateerth Kshetra near A.S. Club, Solapur Highway. The project, inspired by Pragnayogi Digambar Jainacharya Guptinandi Gurudev, follows the 2023 Panchkalyanak Mahotsav. The 225-tonne stone, sourced from Sazot Pali in Rajasthan, is expected to arrive by August 5. A lotus base of 45 tonnes will support the idol. A grand welcome and puja ceremony is planned, with support from Indore’s Anilkumarji Godha. The committee has urged Jain community members to join.