4.5 metres deepening completed through blasting in 10 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The contractor of the new water supply scheme, GVPR, undertook the task of controlled blasting in the Jayakwadi Dam (Nath Sagar), 10 days ago. The digging of 4.5 metres deep has been done through blasting of black rock surface. The task will continue till February 15.

The controlled blasting is being done to construct the Jack Well in the dam. It may be noted that Jack Well is necessary as it will have the installation of heavy capacity motorpumps to lift the water from the source during the whole year. The estimated cost of the new water supply scheme is Rs 2740 crore.

Earlier, the contractor had constructed the approach dam till the spot where the Jack Well had to be built. The contractor was supposed to dig 19.5 metres deep in the river bed. However, after digging 13 metres deep the contractor stopped the work as he could not undertake further digging due to black rock surface. The contractor tried its best to demolish the black rock with the help of JCB, but was in vain. Later on, the matter was discussed in the High Court. Acting upon the orders of the High Court, the Department of Water Resources (DoWR) sanctioned permission on January 10.

GVPR’s head Mahendra said, “We will have to dig 6.5 metres deep through blasting, out of which, we have dug 4.5 metres deep in the past 10 days. The remaining work will be completed by the mid of February. After digging 19.5 metres deep, we will build a concrete foundation so as to construct Jack Well upon it.”

Water springs in the dam

The water springs have been formed due to blastings. There is a clogging of water. Hence the water is being lifted through 15 motopumps of high capacity, said the GVPR official. He also expressed fear of shortage of funds. We have submitted the bills of Rs 220 crore for the payment to the MJP, but it has not been released so far, he said.