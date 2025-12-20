45 tolas of gold stolen; driver suspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman discovered 45 tolas of gold jewellery missing from her iron cupboard after staying a month with her brother.

The Jinsi police registered a case against her driver, Yubashir Khan alias Raju Patel Khan (20), employed by the family for nearly 20 years. According to the complaint filed by Salma Azim Sabir (resident of Times Colony), her husband passed away on April 19, 2025. A few months later, she decided to stay with her younger brother for about a month. Before she left, Khan bought four new locks and sent photos showing four keys per lock but actually provided only three. The jewellery was placed in the cupboard with his assistance. On October 21, when attempting to open the cupboard, the key didn’t fit. A duplicate key revealed the cupboard had been tampered with and the gold missing. Tools from the hall were found inside the cupboard, suggesting inside knowledge.

Gold jewellery reported stolen

According to the complaint, the stolen items include necklaces weighing 12.5 tolas, 7.5 tolas, 4.5 tolas, and 3.5 tolas, five pairs of gold ear rings weighing 10 tolas, and five gold rings weighing 7 tolas. After suspicion was raised against him, the driver stopped reporting for work. Police said that questioning of the suspected accused has not yielded any further information so far, and investigations are ongoing.