4.5 years old boy injured in dog attack

Aurangabad, June 30:

A four and a half years old boy was seriously injured in an attack of a dog near Hanuman Temple in Mukunwadi area on Wednesday night. The parents and the residents in the area were in panicked on seeing the boy in severely bleeding condition.

The boy has been identified as Harsh Bharat Talve. He sustained severe injures due to several dog bites. He was immediately rushed to government hospital. The residents had demanded that stern action against the stray dogs in this area. Earlier, the dogs had bit a few persons here, informed Bharat Talve.